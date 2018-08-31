As the game came to a close, the heavens opened above Panther Stadium. As the rain came down and soaked the fans that had packed in the stands to watch the season opener, Trinity celebrated on the field as the final buzzer signaled its 37-7 victory over Midway.
Shortly after the game ended, with rain dripping off the bill of his cap, head coach Jeff Hulme put it plain and simple — to play a team like this in a game like this, you can’t do that.
What he’s talking about is the turnovers that plagued the Panthers in the second half, the third quarter to be specific.
Midway’s opening drive of the third quarter ended abruptly with an interception. Trinity capitalized off the error with a touchdown to take a 16-7 lead less than two minutes into the quarter.
There was plenty of time for the Panthers to bounce back and make something happen, but their next drive ended in a fumble. Once again, Trinity scored to go up by 16 over Midway.
The Panthers, however, struggled to find their footing after that. Midway fumbled the ball twice more in the third quarter, and the Trojans scored off of each of those turnovers.
“We put our defense in terrible positions four times in a row,” Hulme said. “A team like Trinity, they’re going to capitalize. It’s a great learning experience for us.”
While things fell apart in the second half, Midway looked good in the first half.
In Trinity’s opening drive that spanned 14 plays, the Trojans only faced a total of three third downs. It wasn’t until the final one, after AJ Burnett was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain, that Trinity faced fourth down.
As the Trojans lined up a mere 11 yards from the end zone and three yards from the first down marker, the Midway defense stepped up. Craig Dawson broke through into the backfield and chased the quarterback down, grabbing his leg as the ball left his fingertips. With a man open in the end zone, Kyle Nguyen made a solid play to make sure he didn’t catch the football.
After nearly eight minutes of possession time, the Trojans came up empty. They got on the board shortly after, though, as the Midway offense sputtered.
A five-yard carry by James Fullbright got things going, but the Panthers quickly faced 4th down deep in their own territory. Midway then opted to punt, but the punter was brought down in the end zone for the safety.
At that moment, the Trojans seemed to have all the momentum. That is, until Marcus Johnson blew up the quarterback in the backfield and Trevius Hodges picked off a pass just outside the red zone and returned it all the way back to the Trinity 13-yard line.
The Panthers were in business.
Starting its drive from inside the red zone, Midway opted to put the ball into the hands of its senior running back. Fullbright carried the ball for five yards before he broke through into the end zone to mark the first score of the season for the Panthers.
Fullbright took the handoff and headed toward his right. When he realized there wasn’t much of an opening to burst through, he bounced off the offensive line and went to his left. Quarterback Nick Jimenez was a step ahead of Fullbright, as he ran to block a defender which allowed Fullbright to score and give Midway its first lead of the game.
The Panthers held onto that lead until halfway through the second half as Brandon Theus continued to pave the way for the Trinity offense as he scored from three yards out. The senior running back for the Trojans was hard to catch once he broke through the line of scrimmage with his speed. At the end of the first half, he had 139 rushing yards.
“The (final) score looks bad. The halftime score (9-7) was very encouraging,” Hulme said. “We had a couple of chances to go in with the lead at halftime. We have to look at this and get better. We have to grow as a team. We have to be able to handle adversity a little bit better. I don’t think we did that very well. We’ll get that fixed and we’ll turn that around.”
Midway only has one more non-district game before it’s district slate begins. The Panthers will travel to the metroplex to face Mansfield Lake Ridge at 5 p.m. Friday at the Cotton Bowl before opening league play at Killeen Sept. 13.
“We’re going to look at this film,” Hulme said. “Obviously, there’s obvious things we’ve got to correct. It’s a non-district game, we’re going to get better.”