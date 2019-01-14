LaDainian Tomlinson’s nephew is following in his footsteps, as he plans to join the TCU Horned Frogs.
Midway senior defensive back Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson announced on Sunday via Twitter that he was committing to TCU. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound safety was a first-team Super Centex honoree for the Panthers in 2018, tallying 105 tackles and two interceptions.
“After a great evaluation of schools recruiting me with God and my family, my next journey will be played at Texas Christian University! Let’s get it! #GoFrogs,” Hodges-Tomlinson tweeted.
He also had offers from Baylor, Kansas State and Texas State.