Trevius Hodges watched it happened five plays prior. This time around, he knew what was coming, and boy was he ready.
Mesquite quarterback Dylan McGill took the snap, turned to his left and fired to a waiting Ja’Darion Smith for another screen pass that would hopefully get the Skeeters another first down. They didn’t see Hodges, though, as the Midway defensive back sprinted up toward Smith and picked off the pass to speed away completely untouched for the 48-yard pick-six.
That score put the exclamation point on a stellar first half for Midway as the Panthers went on to top Mesquite, 48-13, Friday night in the bi-district round of the state playoffs at Panther Stadium.
“That was huge,” Midway head coach Jeff Hulme said. “It was right before half with a minute to go. That really gave us some momentum, and sort of put them a little more behind the eight-ball, so to speak. That might be the play of the game.”
Midway got off to a great start as it didn’t face a third down in its first drive. A 17-yard completion from quarterback Nick Jimenez to Eli Garvin set the tempo, and a 22-yard run by James Fullbright capped off the drive as the senior running back put the Panthers on the scoreboard first.
The Midway defense followed the offense’s lead as it was Hodges again who had a big time stop as he stuffed running back LaDarius Turner for a loss of two yards when the Skeeters faced 4th-and—1.
“I thought our defense was outstanding once we settled down a little bit,” Hulme said. “I thought Mesquite had a good game plan. Their No. 4 (Turner) runs hard, and we knew that. We had to work a little bit, which is what you do in football. I thought they came out and played really well in the second quarter and second half.”
It didn’t seem that the offense would capitalize off that stop as a penalty backed the Panthers up and forced them to punt. Ja’Darion Smith dropped the punt, and freshman ZaCobie Haverly was there to pounce on it for the Panthers.
Two plays later, Jimenez connected with Demarcus Degrate on a slant route for the 20-yard score.
Mesquite answered in the second half as the Skeeters converted on a pair of third downs Smith carried it eight yards for the score.
Another Fullbright touchdown gave the Panthers some more cushion before Hodges had his pick six to end the first half.
Fullbright finished with more than 152 yards and three scores as his rush attack was balanced out by what Jimenez and the Panther receivers were able to do in the passing game. Jimenez completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards. Demarcus Degrate caught both of his touchdown passes.
“I thought our offensive line did a good job,” Hulme said. “I thought James had a good night, obviously. I thought Nick threw the ball well. His shoulder was still bothering him from the Belton game a little bit. He toughed it out. Our receivers did outstanding. Demarcus (Degrate) and DT (D’Ante Thomas), Eli (Garvin) with a great fingertip catch over there and Will Nixon. We’ve got a lot of weapons out there. You’ve got to pick your poison. If you try to take one away, then we’re going to hurt you with something else.”
With the win, Midway moves on to the area round of the playoffs as the Panthers take on Sachse at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield.
“The good thing is we get another week of practice,” Hulme said. “We’ve got all these young kids that get to practice another week, so I’m excited about that. We’ve got to shore up some things. Obviously our kickoff team’s got to do a better job. Other than that, we’re still playing. We’re excited.”