Midway offensive lineman Wesley Ndago has had a chance to block for a couple of college-football-bound running backs in his time playing varsity football.
On Wednesday, he joined them in making his college choice known.
Ndago committed to Air Force, picking the Falcons over more than a dozen other FBS offers.
“I’m proud to announce my commitment to furthering my athletic and academic career (at) the United States Air Force Academy!!!” Ndago tweeted.
Ndago helped Midway running back James Fullbright post 1,970 rushing yards as the Panthers reached the Class 6A Division I regional final last fall.
He had a handful of academically prestigious offers from schools including Columbia, Princeton, Harvard, Cornell, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, California and Duke.