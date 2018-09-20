CLIFTON – The jury’s still out.
Chuck Caniford knows what he’s seen, from live on the sidelines to over and over again on film. He knows the numbers, is plenty aware of the record. But the Clifton head coach isn’t sure if his Cubs are there just yet.
To the casual onlooker, it looks as if Clifton has “been there” going on two weeks now. However, Caniford knows the verdict won’t be made until the Cubs face a whole other beast on Friday. Then, and only then, will he be able to determine where things lie.
Because at this point in the season, with the Cubs 3-0 for the first time since 2011 all while giving up less than five points per game, it’s easy to say that Clifton’s defense is pretty salty. Caniford, though, needs to see a bit more before he decides.
“We’ve played well through three games,” Caniford said. “I don’t know if I’d go so far yet to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a great defense.’ I mean, I feel good about our defense. I think they’re playing really well. We’re going to look at the whole body of work.”
Throughout the first quarter of their regular-season schedule, the Cubs have gone up against run-heavy teams. And the Clifton defense hasn’t bent against the ground attack.
They won’t see a whole lot of that on Friday, as sophomore jawdropper Veandre McDaniel and the also 3-0 McGregor Bulldogs make the trek to Cub Stadium. McDaniel leads Central Texas with 1,136 passing yards and 13 touchdowns against only one interception, as the Bulldogs overall average better than 550 yards of total offense per contest.
“Not to take anything away from the opponents that we’ve played to this point but McGregor is going to make us defend the whole field,” Caniford said. “That’s going to be huge. We’re going to find out how good are we really.”
Piecing it together
Like every Texas high school football team in the month of August, the coaches are tasked with putting together the pieces for the upcoming season. Not jabbing together the pieces to “make them” fit, but ensuring the fit is perfect.
After the first two scrimmages and the season opener against Valley Mills, Caniford and his coaching staff were able to identify the team’s top 15 players on the defensive side of the ball.
“What we weren’t exactly 100 percent sure about was where do we put the new guys we have,” Caniford said. “Just kind of figuring out what is the best combination to get all those guys on the field, get our best players on the field, how do we do that. … Now we feel like we’ve got them where they can contribute the most.”
Coming into this season, the coaches felt good about the athleticism and experience of the roster, as six starters each returned on both sides of the ball. But there were still some big question marks.
Shifting tides up front
It was different, senior Alfredo Rodriguez admits while seated inside Caniford’s office while his teammates hit the weight room during their athletic period Tuesday morning.
Rodriguez was a linebacker, and a good one too, before Caniford approached him during preseason practice and asked him to move up to defensive end.
“I want to do whatever I can do to help the team,” Rodriguez said. “If they need me to play defensive end, I’ll go down there. Anything to help the team out. I’m sure everyone else would do that, too.”
Rodriguez – who has 14 tackles and a team-high three sacks – wasn’t the only linebacker asked to move to the line. So was Hayden Newton. The junior has 15 tackles to his name so far this season.
“There were a couple of them early in practice in August where they looked like a fish out of water. They weren’t real sure what they were supposed to do,” Caniford said. “Once they got a lot of reps at it and figured out that, hey, it’s really not any different from what they did at linebacker, I’ve got a gap and I’m going to go try to make a play, they’ve really come on for us. A lot of it is getting experience up there. Once they did, they’ve done well.”
Clifton’s defensive front was hit hard by graduation this last year and needed guys to step up alongside Santos Murillo. Speaking of the 6-foot defensive tackle, Caniford knew that Murillo would need some help on the offensive side of the football to free up the senior so he wasn’t having to play every snap on both sides.
“We’ve been able to do that with Alex Enriquez,” Caniford said. “He’s come in and given us snaps on offense which gives Santos a chance to rest so he is full-speed on defense.”
Clifton, running a 4-3 defensive scheme, needed one more person to fill in a slot up front. So far, sophomore Elias Tebo has done just that.
“In our defense, we don’t need guys just to plug the gaps,” Caniford said. “We want guys up front that are going to go make plays. If we ran a scheme where we just needed big bodies up there to let our linebackers run, that’d be a different story. In our defense, we want our defensive linemen making plays and making tackles.”
Stacked in secondary
While there was a bit of concern up front, there’s been zero worry about this Cub secondary.
Because it’s loaded.
Clifton is basically two-deep at each position, and Mason Brandenberger is able to switch from corner back to safety whenever needed. The Cubs have Brandon Ernst, Jackson Phillips and Joel Santillan at corner with TJ Ferch, Mason Ochoa and Colby Caniford all comprising quality options at safety.
“We felt like that was our deepest part of our defense,” Caniford said. “That’s probably our key is that we’re able to roll some guys in and keep them fresh because all of those guys are key contributors on offense as well.”
Almost every one of those guys got some varsity game experience a year ago. And it helps having been in Caniford’s system for a few years now. It also makes a difference playing with some physicality back there.
“That’s been our mojo for as long as coach Caniford’s been here,” Phillips said. “We’ve got a bunch of athletic kids in the secondary. We fly around and get to the football. It’s awesome whenever somebody’s running the ball, and you can see all 11 shirts on film running right to him. It’s always good.”
Big test vs. McGregor
Phillips let out a breath as his eyes grew wide and he shook his head.
“Oh, I know it,” the senior said.
He’s referring to the tough task at hand Friday night when McGregor comes to town. In a contest that pits a high-flying offense against what has been a stingy defense thus far, no clear edge is readily apparent.
“They’re a spread team,” Phillips said. “It’s something we really haven’t gotten a good look at in a live game situation. We’ve always been good at adapting and overcoming things.”
McGregor has plenty of pieces on an offense that the faster it goes, the better things are. The Bulldogs even called out head coach Judd Thrash for calling plays too slowly in their season opener shutout win over Marlin. The biggest standout, so far, is McDaniel.
He’s got the dual-threat capability with 237 rushing yards to complement his 1,000-plus passing yards.
“The thing that he’s done well that I’ve seen is that he manipulates the pocket really well,” Caniford said. “He’s able to extend plays. When he does extend plays, he’s not necessarily looking to run. You have to be really careful. A lot of times when you play athletic quarterbacks, as soon as you see them break the pocket, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, I have to come tackle him.’
“You can’t really do that against him because he’s going to continue scanning the field, looking to make plays throwing the football. His receivers do a good job when the pocket breaks down of working to get open. We’ve just got to be really disciplined against them.”
If the Cubs do just that and play like Caniford expects them to, then maybe the head coach will be singing a different tune as to how good his defense is. For now, though, it’s all about making sure each defender takes care of his job, doesn’t try to do too much and sticks to the game plan.
“We feel really good about playing against teams that are going to run the football,” Caniford said. “How are we going to be against teams that throw the football around 50 times a game? We’re going to get tested Friday, that’s for sure.”