MIDLOTHIAN — Midlothian built a comfortable lead by halftime in sending the Trojans to a loss in their season finale in a Thursday night battle.
Tate Corbin threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the Panthers’ victory. Midlothian’s defense also flew around the field with energy, and picked off a University pass for a 35-yard return for a touchdown by Ethan Lemley in the second quarter.
University’s Emilio Arechiga found Amari Gibson on a 19-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter, but the Panthers erupted for three second-quarter TDs to build a 35-6 halftime lead. The Trojans (3-7, 2-6 in 5-5A Div. II) added a late score in the fourth quarter on Shelby Lee’s 7-yard scamper.
Arechiga finished 7-of-14 for 94 yards.