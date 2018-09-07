TEAGUE — In a matchup of Highway 84 rivals, Mexia hung up half a hundred on the scoreboard.
The Blackcats kept up their offensive onslaught from Week 1 and shored up some of their defensive issues in toppling their nearby neighbors. Mexia (1-1) definitely showed some big-play capability, with four touchdown plays that traveled 48 yards or farther.
Jaden Proctor had a great night at quarterback for the Blackcats, throwing for three TDs — all to different receivers — as well as running for a 78-yard scoring scurry in the second half. Running back Jadrian Smith found the end zone twice for Mexia on runs, including a 73-yarder.
Teague (0-2) broke up the shutout on Gelico Green’s 12-yard run with 2:48 to go, but Mexia answered immediately with an 81-yard burst the other way on the next possession from Jalil Wright.