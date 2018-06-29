COLLEGE STATION – They didn’t ride away with a championship trophy, but the Mexia Blackcats still climbed on the bus as the kings of Central Texas.
Mexia made the deepest run of any Centex squad at the State 7-on-7 Tournament. After winning two of three games in pool play on the opening day of competition on Thursday, the Blackcats added three more wins in the championship bracket on Friday to reach the Division II tournament semifinals. However, Mexia’s run finally ended with a 40-13 semifinal loss to Midlothian Heritage.
“Our kids played with so much passion and energy,” second-year Mexia head coach Frank Sandoval tweeted following the tournament. “I love watching them play at ‘Blackcat Speed.’”
Heritage went on to win the Div. II title, defeating Pleasant Grove, 39-20, in the final.
Still, Mexia had reason to strut after claiming three more wins on Friday, over Gilmer (25-19), Cuero (32-14) and East Bernard (28-14). The Blackcats ultimately won five of their seven state contests.
Gatesville and Fairfield both won their championship bracket openers before falling in the second round. Gatesville tallied a 32-10 triumph over McGregor to eliminate the Bulldogs from title contention. China Spring, which had a bevy of close games at the tournament, lost its championship round opener to Needville, 46-40.
In the consolation bracket, La Vega tallied wins over Glen Rose and Pleasanton to reach the semifinal round, but Worthing ended the Pirates’ run with a 26-12 victory. Lorena suffered a 24-21 loss to Silsbee in its consolation opener.
Bremond also dropped its consolation opener in the Division III bracket, falling to Palmer, 42-32.
In Division I pool play on Friday, Belton won two of three games to finish second in its pool and move on to Saturday’s championship round. Temple, meanwhile, finished 1-2 in its pool and will compete in the consolation tourney.