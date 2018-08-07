In a statement released by Mexia Superintendent Dr. Lyle DeBus, Mexia will be tweaking its football schedule for the upcoming 2018 season as the field will not be ready because the soil conditions in the area have made it necessary to redo the soil stabilization process.
Instead, the anticipated date for the field’s completion has been moved back to the middle of September. That means the Blackcats are moving their scrimmage against Rockdale and the home varsity football game against Cameron Yoe that was scheduled for Aug. 31.
The locations and times have yet to be announced. According to the statement, sub-varsity games that are scheduled for early September will have their “locations evaluated” in the next few weeks.