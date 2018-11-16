TEMPLE — Jermaine Givens launched the shot heard round Bell County, firing a pass to N’Kowski Emory, who darted 37 yards for the game-winning score in an upset win over the Wildcats in the Class 6A Division II bi-district playoffs.
Temple (8-3) seemingly had put itself in better position by losing to Copperas Cove in last week’s regular season finale. By dropping that game, the Wildcats avoided a potential bi-district matchup at Longview, and instead were able to host Horn (4-7).
But the Jaguars tallied one of the state’s bigger upsets, thanks in large part to the passing and running of their quarterback Givens.
For Temple, Jared Wiley threw for three touchdowns, including a pair to his favorite target Quentin Johnson. But Wiley’s final fling into the end zone on the last play of the game was broken up by Horn, sealing the win for the road team.