Less than two months before the start of the season, Meridian is in the market for a new head football coach and athletic director, following the departure of Chris Roberts.
Roberts coached the Yellowjackets for four years, compiling a 21-23 record and making the playoffs each of the past three seasons.
Meridian ISD currently has his position posted on its website, per UIL guidelines, which require at least a 10-day posting. Meridian, which went 3-8 last year, will open the 2018 season on Aug. 31 at Santo.