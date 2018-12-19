ARLINGTON — Have a day, why don’t you, Ben Crockett.
The junior from McLean accounted for 12 total touchdowns in a game that showcased the wild, wide-open nature of the six-man game. In the process, McLean outgunned Milford, 100-70, to claim the Class 1A Division I state championship on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
McLean (15-0) became the first team to reach 100 points in a six-man state championship game.
Milford, which trailed just 56-48 after three quarters, just had no answer for Crockett. He rushed for 377 yards and nine touchdowns, saving his longest run for his last TD of the day, a 57-yarder with 56 seconds left. Crockett also went 3-for-4 passing with 81 yards and three TDs.
Milford (12-2) was led by TaRon Smith, who passed for five touchdowns and ran for two in a stellar final game to his career.
The state title was the first in school history for McLean.
Strawn 48, Follett 0
ARLINGTON — Strawn’s Julian Fraga scored on a 48-yard touchdown catch on the very first play of the game, and that set the tone for the fast-sprinting Greyhounds, who claimed their second straight Class 1A Division II state title with a mercy-rule runaway.
Carlos Villanueva carried five times for 63 yards and three touchdowns for Strawn (13-2), claiming Offensive Player of the Game honors. Villanueva scored on runs of 1, 18 and 7 yards for Strawn, which led 40-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Strawn’s Tanner Hodgkins, who had two sacks, won Defensive Player of the Game recognition.
Follett (12-3) finished with just 53 yards of offense.
The championship was Strawn’s fourth in school history, as it also won in 2003, 2008 and 2017. The game was also historic for the use of the first instant replay in a Texas high school football game. That move was approved in April by the UIL for state championship games.