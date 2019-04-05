McGregor has named its new head football coach and athletic director, and it’s a familiar person to Central Texas fans.
Mike Shields has been hired to lead the Bulldogs, and will start his new gig in McGregor on Tuesday. While Shields most recently was at Terrell, he is plenty familiar with Central Texas. He graduated from and played football at Reicher, and later coached at Reicher, Italy and Hillsboro, in addition to stops in Red Oak and Terrell. Overall, his head coaching record is 123-72 in 17 seasons. His teams went 14-12 in the playoffs.
Shields attended Southeastern Oklahoma State, where he received his bachleor’s degree, and later added his master’s from Baylor.
The McGregor job opened after former coach Judd Thrash agreed to a buyout of his contract in February. McGregor was 4-6 in the 2018 season.