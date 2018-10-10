Jhobe Smith and Noah Jenkins were voted the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively in the sixth installment this year of the honor roll. Smith did it all all over the field as he completed 7 of 16 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball 10 times for 57 yards and a score as well as catching one pass for 16 yards.
His 667 votes denied China Spring’s Erik Hart of receiving the honor for the third time this season as the Cougar running back came in second with 552 votes. Smith’s teammate, Ledesma, was third with 84 votes.
Jenkins finished last week with 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and five quarterback pressures. He received 351 votes, more than half of what China Spring’s Warren Brown received for second place (167). West’s Preston Johnson came in third with 88 votes.