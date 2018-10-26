MCGREGOR — Grandview put together a dominant road effort Friday night, as the Zebras stayed in a tie for the District 9-3A Division I lead with a 55-0 victory over the McGregor Bulldogs.
Grandview (6-2, 3-1) scored on six of its first seven possessions. The only drive that did not end in a touchdown was the Zebras’ first one, when they fumbled inside the Bulldog 1-yard line. That defensive stand was one of the few bright spots for McGregor (4-5, 1-4).
Grandview wide receiver/cornerback Cooper Deans had a huge night. The junior had three touchdown catches offensively, and an interception on the defensive side of the ball. On the ground, Elijah Golden had 154 yards on 12 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown scamper, for the Zebras.
The Zebra defensive line gave McGregor quarterback DeAndre McDaniel fits, as they consistently controlled the line of scrimmage. The sophomore play caller came into the game as one of the leading quarterbacks in Central Texas, but was just 12-24 for 109 yards and an interception.
Many of the Grandview starters did not play or played sparingly in the second half, and by the fourth quarter, both teams were emptying their benches. A fourth-quarter fumble recovery by Bulldog defensive back Caleb Jones gave the home crowd reason to cheer in an otherwise frustrating night.
Next week Grandview battles Whitney, in a game that has district championship implications after Whitney suffered its first league loss Friday to Teague 47-42. McGregor looks to play spoiler as they close out the season at Groesbeck.