McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is up for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award after he threw for 354 yards and six touchdowns in McGregor’s 52-0 victory over Marlin last Friday.
You can vote for McDaniel at texasfootball.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is up for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award after he threw for 354 yards and six touchdowns in McGregor’s 52-0 victory over Marlin last Friday.
You can vote for McDaniel at texasfootball.com.
While the sun peeked over the horizon back in early August, Tommy Allison was pleased with what he had already seen with one day of preseason practice in the book. His message to his Robinson team to start off the 2018 season was two-part — he wanted his Rockets to be more about family and h…
Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:
WEST — When you’ve been blessed to have an athlete like Mia Pokluda on your side, it makes sense that you’d look to her to tote a heavy portion of the load.
The League of Extraordinary Quarterbacks, Mart's Gruesome Twosome, Midway's powerlifting power back, a new chapter in China Spring-La Vega lore and more.
Who's on the Mount Rushmore of Big 12 teams? Where will Baylor find playmakers? Can OU be stopped?
Sometime on Saturday night, I thought to myself, “Well, I guess I could just sleep here at the stadium tonight, then drive over to church from here.”
Baylor coach Matt Rhule wasn’t trying to outfox anybody when he waited until the last minute to announce returning sophomore Charlie Brewer as his starting quarterback.
Baylor’s season opening 55-27 win over Abilene Christian didn’t grab national headlines like an upset of a Top 25 team like Oklahoma, TCU or West Virginia.