Straight off the heels of a 50-plus point thumping of Marlin, the McGregor offensive train barreled through yet another opponent.
Quarterback VeAndre McDaniel threw for 277 yards and five passing touchdowns, adding one on the ground as the Bulldogs raced to a 2-0 start, downing Bosqueville, 48-30.
It didn’t take long for McGregor’s offense to make a statement, as sophomore McDaniel found receiver Tanner Ledesma for a 56-yard catch and run in which the senior juked past his defender to find the end zone on the Bulldogs’ first possession.
A crazy tornado of turnovers ensued, with each team coughing it up twice in the next three minutes. Bosqueville (0-2) quarterback Tyler Webb fumbled and threw a pick and Gatesville’s McDaniel was sacked and fumbled twice on what seemed like the same play.
When the teams got back to playing tackle football, it was Webb who found wideout Jase Ayala for a 36-yard scamper and score, but the extra point was blocked by Tanner Ledesma to keep the home Bulldogs up, 7-6. The Bosqueville defense held, allowing the visiting Bulldog offense to march 58 yards in nine plays to widen their lead to 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses would click in the second quarter, as the squads combined for three touchdowns and just one turnover. McGregor re-gained the lead on a Ledesma two-yard run, but Bosqueville answered with a score if its own on the legs of a Jackson Zander three-yard burst up the middle. McGregor ended the half with an 18-yard strike from McDaniel to Ledesma on a fourth-and-eight with just 75 seconds left.
McGregor didn’t let off the gas in the third, as McDaniel found Jhobe Smith from seven yards out to push the lead to 27-18. McDaniel found pay dirt yet again a few possessions later, this time hitting Gabe Koerth down the sideline, expanding the lead to 34-18. The Bulldogs found their biggest lead on the next possession on the heels of a 22-yard touchdown run by Smith.
Smith finished the night with three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing.
For Bosqueville, Webb hurled three touchdowns, all of which went to senior Jase Ayala. Bosqueville failed each of their six PATs.
McGregor is set to host Rogers next weekend, while Bosqueville welcomes Reicher in a home game.