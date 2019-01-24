Judd Thrash, McGregor’s head football coach and athletic director, is on paid leave while the athletic department is under investigation by McGregor ISD.
During the McGregor ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting on Jan. 17, the board entered into a closed session for nearly two hours to discuss “issues within the athletic department,” as written in the meeting’s minutes. After the closed session, the board unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent James Lenamon that McGregor ISD’s legal counsel look into the issues they discussed.
Thrash was hired at McGregor in March 2017 and has a two-year record of 10-11, including a playoff berth in his first season of 2017.