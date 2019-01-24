Judd Thrash, McGregor’s head football coach and athletic director, is on paid leave while the athletic department is under investigation by McGregor ISD.
During the McGregor ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting on Jan. 17, the board entered into a closed session for nearly two hours to discuss “issues within the athletic department,” as written in the meeting’s minutes. After the closed session, the board unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent James Lenamon that McGregor ISD’s legal counsel look into the issues they discussed.
Thrash was hired at McGregor in March 2017 and has a two-year record of 10-11, including a playoff berth in his first season of 2017.
Oliver named 2019 McDonald’s All-American
Jordyn Oliver, the lone signee for Baylor women’s basketball, will be participating in the 18th annual McDonald’s All-American Games on the West Team March 27 in Atlanta.
The Prosper, Texas, native is a 5-10 guard ranked No. 11 overall by ESPN.com and fourth at her position.
Baylor’s current roster has seven players that participated in the games and that were named All-Americans by McDonald’s, including Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Honesty Scott-Grayson, Aquira DeCosta and Queen Egbo.
The game will air on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. CT March 27 and tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.com. The games will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Baylor sets spring football game
The Baylor spring football game has been set for April 13 at noon at McLane Stadium.
The Bears are coming off a 7-6 season that was capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Cabrera finalizes $3.5M deal to be Rangers 3B
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time All-Star shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera will get a chance to replace a likely Hall of Fame player in Texas by shifting to the corner on the left side of the infield.
Cabrera finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday to take over at third base for Adrian Beltre, who announced his retirement in November after 3,166 hits in 21 big league seasons, the last eight in Texas.
“Less time there than up the middle, but has obviously a lot of experience on the left side of the infield as far as seeing the ball, the angle,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “Has really good hands, really strong arm ... plenty strong enough arm to play there.”
The deal became official after the 33-year-old switch-hitting free agent successfully completed a physical. He can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 500 and 550.
Cabrera played 90 games at second base for the New York Mets last season before he was traded to Philadelphia, where he played shortstop and third base.
In his 12 big league seasons, Cabrera has started 1,426 games. Only 52 of those have been at third base, 12 for the Phillies last season after 40 in New York in 2017. He has started 1,054 games as a shortstop, 320 at second base and another 21 as a designated hitter.
Courtney Force ends successful Funny Car career
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Courtney Force, the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, is stepping away from driving.
Force is a 12-time Funny Car winner, was the No. 1 qualifer 28 times and ranked in the top 10 of the NHRA standings in six of her seven seasons. The daughter of 16-time world champion John Force plans to stay involved with the race team and maintain her corporate sponsorships.
Force said in a statement Thursday that stepping away from drag racing was a personal choice as she pursues the next chapter of her life. The 30-year-old Force is married to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and the two spend more than half the year on their careers and rarely can attend each other’s events.
Former umpire Jim McKean dead at 73
Jim McKean, who umpired 10 no-hitters and three World Series during a big league career from 1973-01, has died. He was 73.
Jamie McKean, one of his sons, said McKean died in his sleep early Thursday at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, near his home.
Jim McKean had kidney issues and while at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg around Thanksgiving developed a MRSA infection. He had appeared to have recovered from the infection but remained weakened.
“I think his heart just gave out,” his son said.
A Montreal native, Jim McKean played baseball, football and basketball at Monklands High School, then played professionally in the Canadian Football League. He was a punter and backup quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes in 1964-65, then was traded to Saskatchewan and was a punter for the Roughriders as they won the Grey Cup in 1966.