The searches for a new athletic director/head football coach at both McGregor and Groesbeck will continue.
McGregor ISD agreed to a buyout of former head coach Judd Thrash’s contract on Feb. 22, in exchange for his resignation. McGregor superintendent James Lenamon said via email on Wednesday that the school district would continue accepting applications through March 13, and that the first round of interviews would be scheduled beginning the week of March 18.
Meanwhile, Groesbeck ISD is also on the hunt for a new AD and head football coach after Steve Hale accepted the same job at his alma mater Hillsboro. According to a spokesperson in the Groesbeck superintendent’s office, the school district will continue taking applications through Friday. The school board will review those applications from March 18-21, and the first round of interviews will begin April 1, with a plan to have a new hire in place by April 15.