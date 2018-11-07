Gabe Koerth blew out the competition as the McGregor Bulldog had nearly 200 more votes than the second-place finisher to earn the Waco Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Koerth had seven catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns for McGregor. His 270 votes topped the 71 Teague’s Azaya Patrick received for second place. La Vega’s Jar’Quae Walton came in third with 50 votes.
Koerth’s teammate, Cade Zacharias, is the Defensive Player of the Week with 335 votes. Zacharias, who received 335 votes, had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Lorena’s Greg Martinez came in second, and Teague’s Travis Lemons was third, with 156 and 43 votes, respectively.
Reggie Williams of Methodist Children’s Home edged out his teammate, Dremon Bible, for the six-man award. Williams had 10 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, six tackles, two kick returns for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Vanguard’s Luke Wilson came in third on the six-man poll.