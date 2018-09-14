McGREGOR — VeAndre McDaniel had three rushing touchdowns and two touchdowns through the air, and the McGregor Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 60-23 homecoming win over Rogers Friday night.
Continuing his strong initial campaign running the Bulldog spread offense, the sophomore quarterback had more head-turning statistics. He was 32-46 for 403 yards passing, and added 11 rushes for 77 yards on the ground.
McGregor pulled away with a second half flurry of touchdowns, as the Bulldogs scored on five of their eight third and fourth quarter possessions.
It was not just the later parts of the game, however, as the Bulldogs carved up the Eagle defense right away. McGregor started quickly, jumping out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and moved down the field methodically, going 66 yards in 10 plays. McDaniel came out sharp, as he was 6-7 for 44 yards on the drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jhobe Smith.
On McGregor’s next possession, Cade Zacharias scored, also from the 5-yard line.
However, after that score, a driving rain created sloppy conditions, and then a 30-minute lightning delay broke up the Bulldogs’ momentum.
Rogers held McGregor on a fourth-and-11 at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter. Instead of a potential three-score margin at that point, the Eagles went on a 13 play, 72-yard drive to cut the lead to 13-7. The drive, which included the lightning delay, was extended with a 28-yard pass on a fake punt from the McGregor 45-yard line.
The Bulldogs reasserted control in the second quarter, though, which ended with a touchdown pass on a wild, untimed down. As the first half clock was running down, McGregor attempted to spike the ball. It looked like the Bulldogs did not get the play off, but the Eagles were flagged for illegal substitution, giving McDaniel one more shot. He came through, as Tanner Ledesna made a diving catch right at the goal line, and McGregor led 26-10 at the break. Ledesna, a senior wide receiver, had 11 catches for 116 yards.
The Bulldogs will take their undefeated start on the road next week to Clifton.