ARLINGTON — Mason lived up to its moniker as the Punchers.
Mason slugged New Deal with a hard-pounding rushing game and a relentless defense in winning, 44-6, in the Class 2A Division I state championship game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Mason (16-0) completed a perfect state championship season.
The Punchers produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in Jake Cockerham (105 yards, two touchdowns) and Klay Klaerner (103 yards, two TDs). And Mason’s defense made life tough on New Deal quarterback Jett Whitfield, as they sacked him three times, intercepted him twice and allowed only six completions.
New Neal finished the year at 15-1.
Newton 21, Canadian 16
ARLINGTON — Canadian’s comeback came up just short, allowing Newton to celebrate a state win in the 3A Division II state final.
Newton built a 21-0 lead in the first half before Canadian mounted a rally in the third quarter. The Wildcats got on the board first with a safety, then pulled to within 21-10 on Cason Cavalier’s 5-yard rushing touchdown and ensuing two-point run at the 4:38 mark of the third.
They pulled even closer when Cavalier connected with Garrison McCook on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 to play in the game. But Newton (15-0) ended up snuffing out the rally on Canadian’s final drive when Dominique Seastrunk picked off a Cavalier pass in the end zone to preserve the win for the Eagles.
Darwin Barlow rushed for 106 yards and two TDs in the win for Newton.