RIESEL — Behind a 30-point first quarter, Mart beat Riesel, 52-21, on a rain-soaked Friday night in an early-season Class 2A rivalry game.
The Panthers (3-1) scored on their first offensive play, as quarterback Kyler Martin connected with Anthony Sauceda for a 53-yard touchdown. The other big play of the opening-quarter explosion was a 16-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman Elijah Green.
“It’s always good when you can get out to a quick start,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Especially in a game like this, when emotions are high.”
Early in the second quarter, Riesel (3-1) returned a fumble for a touchdown as well, as defensive back Steven Searcy — also the Indian quarterback — scooped up a pass that the officials ruled went backwards, and went 28 yards to the end zone. On the other side of the ball, Searcy hooked up with wide receiver Grant Tijerina twice for second-quarter touchdowns.
The potential comeback was kept in check, however, as Mart running back Shatydrick Bailey had two 40-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, and the Panthers led at the break 44-21.
In the second half, the Mart defense took control, limiting Riesel to three first downs. The only score after intermission came on a 15-yard run by Mart running back Tyrek Horne. The senior had 127 yards on 17 carries to pace the Panther attack.
“He doesn’t need a lot of blocking,” Hoffman said of Horne, “but our offensive line did a great job. So did he.”
With the win, the defending state champions have now won 22 of 23 over their nearby rivals.