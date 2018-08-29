Mart's gruesome twosome let (scary) play speak for itself

MART — As Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman walked by, he smiled at his two seniors.
Shatydrick Bailey and Tyrek Horne were doing the interview for this story. Both would cut their eyes at each other and grin while trying to come up with answers.
“Don’t be shy,” Hoffman said with a laugh as he headed outside for practice. “There’s no camera. Just talk, man. Just talk.”
In all reality, these two really don’t need to do much talking. They let their play do that. And boy, does their game ever speak volumes.
Last year, Horne finished with 159 carries for 2,090 yards and 26 touchdowns. The 5-10 back averaged 13.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Bailey averaged 14.1 yards per carry as he recorded 70 carries for 990 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Standing in front of their state title trophy in the lobby of the gym, Bailey and Horne laughed. A lot. The two have known each other since they were kids, and it shows. They cut their eyes across to another and immediately grin before answering a question.
They’re the kinds of teammates coaches want to have — not selfishly demanding for touches or being a prima donna when things don’t go their way. These two are all about the team. As long as Mart wins, they couldn’t care less how many yards or touchdowns they record.
What’s it like working with each other every day?
Bailey: It’s been great working with Tyrek since middle school. He motivates me to go harder during practice and in the games and stuff like that.
Horne: It’s incredible. He may lack in size, but he can back it up.
So, how long have y’all known each other?
Horne: Since we were kids. For a long time.
What’s your favorite memory, then, with each other when you were kids?
Both: Playing football. (Laughing)
So, you both have been on the same team from junior high to varsity?
Horne: Yes, but we didn’t play JV. We were on varsity our freshman year.
So, you’re just that good is what you’re saying?
Horne: Ummmm.
Bailey: Well.
Humble brag. It’s OK. What was that freshman season like?
Bailey: It was pretty tough. We lost in the first round that year, but we knew we had more years to go. We had to improve every year.
Horne: Like what he said. When we lost that first year in the first round, that was like our motivation to keep pushing. We knew we could have went further.
What did that offseason look like after your freshman year?
Horne: We worked hard in the weight room trying to get bigger, stronger and faster. We wanted to prove that we weren’t just a first-round team.
Back then you weren’t a defensive tackle yet, were you Shatydrick?
Bailey: Oh, no. Not even a little (laughs).
What’s one thing you’ve learned from watching the other play?
Bailey: A lot. He’s hard to tackle. He does stuff that you’ve never seen before on the football field.
Horne: That no matter how big you are that, um, you can do lots of things and be good.
What was the mindset going into last season?
Horne: We lost to a good Crawford team our sophomore year. We wanted to get back at them and stuff and beat them and prove that we were a state team, too.
Bailey: That year was hard for us, losing in the third round to Crawford. That day stuck in our heads for a long time. It’s still stuck in my head. It still hurts a bit.
Besides winning state, what was your favorite on the field memory from last season?
Horne: Just being around my teammates and having fun playing football.
Bailey: Same thing.
What was the week like getting ready for state?
Bailey: Kind of nervous.
Horne: Nerve-wracking.
So then what do you do when you get real nervous before a game? How do you get loose?
Horne: Just go out there and hope it goes your way.
Bailey: Man, just go out there and play. Leave everything on the line.
As you walked onto the field at AT&T Stadium, what went through your minds?
Bailey: It’s big. When we went back out seeing everybody on the stands, we’d never been there before.
Now you’ve got your state rings, but it’s been 32 weeks since you won the title. What has all that time away been like?
Bailey: It’s been hard without football.
What do you hope opposing coaches are saying when they watch Mart film?
Bailey: We got to stop No. 2 and No. 4.
OK, break from the football questions. Who is most likely to do pushups in practice for goofing off?
Bailey: Probably me.
Have you done that before?
Bailey (laughing): Um, yeah. Last year I had a lot of pushups.
Who will score more touchdowns this year?
Horne: It really doesn’t matter as long as we get the job done.
Who’s most likely to be cracking jokes in the back of the bus on the way to a game?
Bailey: Tyrek.
Horne: Oh no, Shatydrick.
(Lots of laughter).