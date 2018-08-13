Mart received eight first-place votes as the Panthers landed second in Class 2A in the Associated Press Texas High School Preseason Football Poll. In front of Mart in the first-place slot is Refugio, who received 14 first-place votes.
Mart topped Refugio in the Class 2A Div. I state championship in December. The two teams will face off Sept. 28 in Mart.
In the 2A preseason poll, Bosqueville and Crawford each received votes.
Cameron Yoe received a vote for the 3A poll, and Midway got votes in the 6A poll, while La Vega came in fourth in the Class 4A poll, 18 votes ahead of new district mate Stephenville.