MERIDIAN – It was a balanced effort in Mart’s 58-0 victory over Meridian. The Panthers finished the contest with 262 rush yards as eight different players recorded a minimum of three carries on the night. Tyrek Horne led the group with four carries for 83 yards, while Jon Hurth added four carries for 62 yards.
While everyone seemed to get in on the action in the run game, Kyler Martin did his part sharing the wealth through the air as the quarterback completed all but one pass attempt for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Shatydrick Bailey, Dometrius Greene and Logan Wehmeyer each caught a touchdown pass from Martin.