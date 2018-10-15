Here is the Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:

Class 6A

SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Allen (21)(6-0)2371
2. Galena Park North Shore (3)(6-0)2033
3. Converse Judson(5-0)1824
4. Longview(6-0)1625
5. Duncanville(5-0)1446
6. Southlake Carroll(6-0)1127
7. Katy(5-1)898
8. Austin Westlake(5-1)80NR
9. Lake Travis(5-1)332
10. Klein Collins(7-0)23NR

Others receiving votes: Cypress Ranch 21. Cypress Falls 7. Temple 5. Humble Atascocita 5. Austin Vandegrift 4. Euless Trinity 4. Haltom City 4. Dickinson 3. Cedar Hill 2.

Class 5A

SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Aledo (20)(6-0)2361
2. Dallas Highland Park (3)(6-0)2102
3. Denton Ryan(6-0)1923
4. Fort Bend Marshall(7-0)1604
5. Lufkin (1)(5-1)1455
6. Frisco Lone Star(5-1)1137
7. Hutto(5-0)999
8. Lubbock Cooper(6-0)6710
9. Alvin Shadow Creek(6-0)30NR
T10. College Station(5-1)196
T10. Frisco Reedy(7-0)19NR

Others receiving votes: Crosby 9. SA Wagner 8. Huntsville 4. Lubbock Coronado 4. Manvel 2. Mesquite Poteet 2. A&M Consolidated 1.

Class 4A

SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Carthage (19)(6-0)2341
2. Argyle (5)(6-0)2202
3. Liberty Hill(4-1)1853
4. La Vega(4-2)1324
5. Cuero(5-1)1075
6. Midlothian Heritage(5-1)1026
7. Sweeny(6-0)828
8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove(5-2)787
9. Stephenville(4-2)569
10. Sealy(6-0)44NR

Others receiving votes: Jasper 17. Paris 16. Lorena 8. Glen Rose 8. Fischer Canyon Lake 7. Giddings 7. Geronimo Navarro 6. Canyon 5. Hereford 2. Melissa 2. Springtown 1. Lubbock Estacado 1.

Class 3A

SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Newton (24)(7-0)2401
2. Gunter(7-0)2102
3. Childress(6-0)1643
4. New London West Rusk(7-0)1514
5. Rockdale(5-1)1285
6. Goliad(5-1)986
7. Brock(5-1)957
8. Canadian(5-1)628
9. Lexington(6-1)609
10. Gladewater(6-1)2910

Others receiving votes: Franklin 19. Yoakum 17. Cisco 14. Jefferson 8. Shallowater 8. Waskom 7. Cameron Yoe 6. Buffalo 3. Clifton 1.

Class 2A

SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mason (20)(6-0)2361
2. Wellington (3)(6-0)2112
3. Mart(5-1)1713
4. Shiner(6-1)1534
5. New Deal (1)(5-0)1305
6. Falls City(6-0)1236
7. Muenster(6-1)977
8. Price Carlisle(6-0)968
9. Refugio(4-2)529
10. Stamford(6-1)1910

Others receiving votes: Iraan 10. Lovelady 6. Celeste 6. Sundown 6. Tenaha 2. Burton 1. Gladewater Union Grove 1.

