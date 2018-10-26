MART — With homecoming to plan and participate in, the state playoffs and a 2A state title to defend in the near future and a full stadium of family and friends on hand to witness the fun Friday night, the Mart Panthers barely had time to fit in a district football game with the Hubbard Jaguars.
So the plan was to score early, score often, run the clock and have fun. Consider it mission accomplished as Mart rolled to a 50-0 halftime lead en route to an impressive 66-0 district victory at Panthers Stadium.
“We were just going to do what we do all the time. Just execute, no penalties, no mental mistakes,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman.
From the opening possession which resulted in a Hubbard safety to a wide variety of offensive and defensive touchdowns, Mart got the early and often scoring partly out of the way quickly. Then they enjoyed the halftime festivities which had more drama than the football game itself.
Mart improved to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 district play. Hubbard fell to 4-4 and 1-2 and grateful they don’t have to make another trip to Mart this fall.
“We just do the same thing all the time,” Hoffman said. “Just no mistakes, no turnovers and at the end of the night that O on the scoreboard (for Hubbard) is pretty nice.
After an opening safety on Hubbard’s first offensive series when they were tackled, Shatydrick Bailey got the scoring underway on a nine-yard run and a two point conversion for an early 10-0 lead.
Tyrek Horne scored the first of his four touchdowns on a two-yard run and a 16-0 lead while some Mart fans were still trying to find their way into the stadium. He added his second score from 26 yards out for a 24-0 lead after another two point conversion.
In fact, with no healthy kicker on the roster every one of the Panthers’ nine touchdowns was followed by either a success or failure on a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Roddrell Freeman scored from one yard after the Panthers recovered a fumble and the rout was officially on with the game still in the first quarter and the score 32-0.
The Panthers defense was able to get into the act next when defensive lineman Adolfo Morejon scooped up a fumble and rumbled 58 yards untouched down the right sideline for a 38-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Horne scored on runs of 18 and 12 yards in the second quarter and Freeman got two second half scores of 48 and 2 yards.
With the playoff position already secured after Friday, Mart was looking to celebrate a happy homecoming, a chance to defend their state title in a few weeks and an opportunity to win back to back state titles for the first time in the school’s impressive football history.
“We’ve just got to stay healthy and get through games like this,” said Hoffman. “We had a linebacker hurt last week and a backup quarterback hurt today. We need to get everybody back ready to go.”
The Panthers suited up just 18 healthy players on Friday night, but as anybody who has seen this traditional Central Texas powerhouse play for any length of time. They only need 11.