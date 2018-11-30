MADISONVILLE — Kevin Hoffman knew his secondary was going to be tested against a Grapeland team that could put up points in a hurry and chunk the ball down the field for big gains. For the most part, Mart’s defensive backs were there to make the play or completely cover their man, the latter of which forced Grapeland quarterback Rick Frauenberger to have to hold onto the ball a little longer than he wanted as the Panther defensive linemen forced him out of the pocket.
At that point, that left the run game as the only option for the Sandies, and linebacker Preston Lane was ready for them every time. The senior linebacker had a slew of open field tackles as Mart topped Grapeland, 64-22, Friday night at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium.
“Big win,” Hoffman said. “Grapeland has a great program, great coaching staff over there that we know several of those guys over there. Their kids played hard and gave us all we wanted early in the game. We were fortunate enough to, we made some mistakes, but we were able to fight through that and end up with a big win.”
Unlike most of this Mart roster, Lane doesn’t have a state championship ring from Mart’s title run a year ago. Instead, this time last year, Lane’s football season was done as he played for Frost. He finished with 113 tackles a season ago for the Polar Bears, including 21 tackles for loss, to go with seven sacks, a pair of interceptions, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a pair of blocked punts.
“I played Mart my freshman year and through middle school, so I know everybody,” Lane said. “We’ve all grown up together. I can remember when we were itty bitty kids at the apartments playing football. We played Pee Wee together. We have a really, really close bond.”
Entering Friday’s regional semifinal contest, Lane was second on the team with 122 tackles (behind only Tonny Sanchez-Yanez with 125).
Behind Lane’s leadership on the defensive side of the football, the Panthers were able to hold a Grapeland team that came into the game averaging 45 points per game to just 22.
“I mean, Preston was lights out,” Hoffman said. “Our defense played amazing. We held them to 22, and one of those was a pick-six that our offense gave them and then another was a mess-up in assignment and gave them a big play. We held them in check, a team that’s scored a lot of points and can throw the ball all over the field and had a great running game.”
That defense was key to keeping the Sandies off the board, while the Mart offense struggled to get started. In fact, it was the defense that put the Panthers on the board first when an errant snap flew over the Grapeland punter’s head and into the end zone where he was tackled.
Five minutes after that play, the Panthers were in business. And it all started when Tyrek Horne broke free for a 44-yard gain. That set Mart up inside the 10, and Shatydrick Bailey scored two plays later.
Horne and Bailey finished with more than 200 yards each and all but one of Mart’s touchdowns as the duo proved unstoppable for the Sandies’ defense. They continued to do what they’ve done the past couple of years for the Panthers — run people over and carry defenders on their back for extra yards. At one point, the Grapeland crowd oohed and aahed when 5-foot-3 Bailey trucked over a waiting Sandie defender and continued to run for more yards. And then on Horne’s second touchdown of the night, a pair of defenders wrapped him up just inside the 10 yard line, and he carried them with him into the end zone.
When asked how many defenders he carried on his back, Horne laughed.
“Um, let’s see,” the running back said with a smile. “Maybe about five.”
When they weren’t being more physical than their defenders, they were running past them. Grapeland defenders were often in the right places to make the tackles; however, they couldn’t catch up to the Mart backs to make it happen. If they did get close enough, Horne and Bailey would just accelerate.
The only touchdown the duo didn’t score came late in the third quarter when Roddrell Freeman took the handoff in the backfield. Almost befuddled that it wasn’t Horne or Bailey that had the ball, Freeman was able to break away from the line of scrimmage before the defensive backs approached him. Then, the sophomore showed off his own footwork as he juked and jived his way 65 yards into the end zone for the score.
Next up for Mart will be the battle of the state champions as the Panthers, Class 2A Div. I champs, take on the reigning Class 2A Div. II champs in Muenster.
“Everybody’s been talking about that since we dropped down to Division II,” Hoffman said. “It’s here. We’ll watch the film and come up with a game plan and hope we can beat the defending champions. We’ll see.”