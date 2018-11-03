DAWSON — It took less than a minute for the Panthers to get on the board. Mart’s strike fast offense – whether on the ground or through the air – showed its face countless times as the Panthers put up more than 60 points in their 63-6 win over Dawson.
That first touchdown, a 70-yard rush by Tyrek Horne, was matched quickly by Dawson as Zane Guerra ran it in from 35 yards out.
Those were the only points Dawson scored as Mart kept the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way.
Mart went on to score four more touchdowns in the first quarter.