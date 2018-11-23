WHITEHOUSE — If the Class 2A postseason is a race, then the Mart Panthers are Usain Bolt.
Mart continued its rampage by dismantling Simms Bowie, 66-8, in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs on Friday. The defending state champion Panthers (11-1) thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball in picking up another lopsided win, and will face Grapeland in next week’s regional round.
Kyler Martin tossed five touchdown passes, averaging 37.6 yards on those scores. Tyrek Horne found the end zone three times, on a 12-yard run and catches of 33 and 55 yards from Martin. Anthony Sauceda and Shatydrick Bailey contributed a pair of touchdowns apiece for Mart, which built a 38-0 lead by the halftime break.
The Panthers have now won their two playoff games by a combined score of 146-8.
They almost pitched another shutout in this one, as Simms Bowie (7-5) didn’t penetrate the goal line until roughly a minute remained, with Mart’s backup defenders on the field.
Senior receiver/defensive back Jacob Ybarra also turned in a workmanlike effort on both sides of the ball, picking up his fifth interception of the year and snagging a 39-yard TD catch from Martin.