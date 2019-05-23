Marlin ISD’s school board has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Haynes comes to Marlin from Connally, where he served as an assistant football and basketball coach. This will mark his first football head coaching job.
Haynes is a former Super Centex standout from McGregor, and later coached at his alma mater as well. He inherits a Marlin team that went 0-10 in the 2018 season.
He’ll replace Stephen Hodge, who went 4-17 in his two season at Marlin with one playoff appearance. Hodge is now an assistant coach at Katy.