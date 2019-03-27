Two more Central Texas schools are in the market for new football coaches.
Stephen Hodge has stepped down after two seasons at Marlin. Hodge, a TCU alumnus and former Dallas Cowboys player, went 4-17 in two years overseeing the Bulldogs, with one playoff appearance in his debut season of 2017. Marlin was 0-10 last season.
Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy is searching for the successor to J.B. Chaney, who brought the Eagles to their most success of the 21st century. Chaney went 23-28 in five seasons, including a 6-4 mark in 2016 that represented the program’s first winning record since 1997. The next year, Bruceville-Eddy’s 5-5 regular season qualified the Eagles for the playoffs for the first time since 1985, breaking the area’s longest postseason drought and winning the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Trophy in the process.