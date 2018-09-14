MALAKOFF — The Tigers showed some nifty open-field moves in scampering out to the game’s first 24 points, and the Blackcats never recovered.
Malakoff used two touchdown runs from Keevie Rose to bounce out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. Joshua Beachum finally put Mexia (1-2) on the board with a captivating 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, but the Blackcat offense was never able to pierce Malakoff’s stiff D.
Mexia is scheduled to play its first home game of the season next week when it faces Coldspring-Oakhurst. The Blackcats’ home stadium has been under a construction delay.