MADISONVILLE — The Blackcats used a sweet bit of trickery to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Rusty Nail’s Mustangs held on for the win in the District 8-4A Div. II opener for both squads.
Mexia (2-3, 0-1) trailed 35-14 midway through the third quarter, but rallied with a pair of late touchdowns. Jadrian Smith’s TD run with 3:12 left in the third trimmed the gap to 35-21. Then in the fourth, Mexia employed a wide receiver pass to catch Madisonville (3-2, 1-0) off-guard, as Joshua Beachum hooked up with Dre’vaun Cooper for a 29-yard score.
Mexia had one final chance, but the Mustangs sacked Blackcat QB Jaden Proctor on fourth down in the waning minutes.
Proctor tossed two TD passes in the loss, a 47-yarder to Beachum and a 29-yarder to Lamarrion Miller.