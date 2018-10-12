LUEDERS — Parkview’s prolific passing attack helped the Pacers (2-5) pile up points but they ultimately fell in a shootout loss.
Jasper Watson passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, and was able to overcome three interceptions. He naturally looked often in the direction of Braeden Arp, who made 14 grabs for 210 yards and three TDs.
But those guys had help, including from Timmy Skains (85 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 109 receiving yards; 13 tackles) and from Josiah Noble (85 rushing yards, one TD; 5-yard TD catch). Parkview’s defense also came up big when it had to, making four sacks and an interception.