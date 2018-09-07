FRANKLIN — The Lorena Leopards are still spotless.
Bradley Lina passed for three touchdowns, including two key scoring strikes in the second half, as Lorena pushed past Class 3A’s ninth-ranked Franklin, 30-20, on Friday night.
Lorena (2-0) held a slim 14-12 halftime lead, and the second half couldn’t have started much wilder. The Leopards received the second-half kickoff, only to fumble the ball away to the Lions. But Franklin subsequently fumbled as well, and Lorena got the ball back after all.
Then, the Leopards wasted no time adding on to their lead as Lina connected with Ben Craig on a 42-yard TD pass, extending the margin for the Leopards to 21-12.
Lorena pushed the gap to 24-12 on a Lina 26-yard field goal with 5:29 left in the third. Franklin countered on its next possession, as Jared Pedraza got loose on a 62-yard jaunt to paydirt, cutting the Lions’ deficit to 24-20 after the two-point conversion.
But Lorena had the last laugh, as Lina hit Ty Moore on a 9-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter for a little more breathing room. Lina finished 25-of-38 for 237 yards, three TDs and one interception.
The ground-and-pound Lions (1-1) had two 100-yard rushers, but it wasn’t enough.