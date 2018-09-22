TEAGUE — Behind AJ Bell’s explosive night, Lorena topped Teague 42-7 to remain undefeated on the season. Bell had 22 carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Bell didn’t score his first touchdown until 3:51 left in the first quarter. Until then, Lorena built up a 14-0 lead with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Bradley Lina to Ben Craig followed by a 39-yard defensive touchdown as Julius Salazar scooped up a mishandled lateral and took it to the house.
Teague’s only touchdown was scored in the second quarter, but it was all Lorena and Bell the rest of the way as the running back had one touchdown in the third quarter to go with a pair in the fourth to add on to the Leopards’ lead.