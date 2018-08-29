Another summer, another slew of votes for your favorite high school football players in Central Texas.
More than 40,000 votes were cast in the Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Poll on wacotrib.com.
Running back A.J. Bell of Lorena was the overwhelming top vote-getter, garnering 6,736 total votes and a whopping 2,045 in the final round.
That total was followed by RB Eric Hart of China Spring, with 4,755 total votes, and LB Devin Pullin of Connally, who also topped the 4,000 mark.
The Crawford and Reicher fanbases clearly had their say, placing two-way linemen Seth Kohlscheen and Noah Plsek on the finals ballot at both D- and O-line.
Fans of Bosqueville’s Tanner Sepulveda also got out the vote, qualifying him for the finals at both receiver and defensive back.
An open ballot that garnered 187 write-in candidates was winnowed by voting to five semifinalists, and then two finalists, during the months of July and August.
Super Poll final round voting
Quarterback
Ben Brittain, Reicher 566
Brayden Faulkner, China Spring 539
Running back
A.J. Bell, Lorena 2,045
Eric Hart, China Spring 1,611
Wide receiver/tight end
K.J. Peoples, Connally 556
Tanner Sepulveda, Bosqueville 404
Offensive lineman
Seth Kohlscheen, Crawford 638
Noah Plsek, Reicher 563
Defensive lineman
Seth Kohlscheen, Crawford 623
Noah Plsek, Reicher 559
Linebacker
Devin Pullin, Connally 875
Jared Rogers, La Vega 222
Defensive back
Trey Lacina, Crawford 673
Tanner Sepulveda, Bosqueville 454
Specialist
Marcell Estell, RS, Bosqueville 401
Jordan McKinney, RS, La Vega 189
Six-man
Morgan Whitfield, RB, Iredell 452
Ian Guerrero, QB, Parkview 246