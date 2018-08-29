lorena
Lorena running back A.J. Bell (right) was the top vote-getter in all rounds (and overall) in this year’s Super Poll. He’ll be an effective option for all-district QB Bradley Lina.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Another summer, another slew of votes for your favorite high school football players in Central Texas.

More than 40,000 votes were cast in the Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Poll on wacotrib.com.

Running back A.J. Bell of Lorena was the overwhelming top vote-getter, garnering 6,736 total votes and a whopping 2,045 in the final round.

That total was followed by RB Eric Hart of China Spring, with 4,755 total votes, and LB Devin Pullin of Connally, who also topped the 4,000 mark.

The Crawford and Reicher fanbases clearly had their say, placing two-way linemen Seth Kohlscheen and Noah Plsek on the finals ballot at both D- and O-line.

Fans of Bosqueville’s Tanner Sepulveda also got out the vote, qualifying him for the finals at both receiver and defensive back.

An open ballot that garnered 187 write-in candidates was winnowed by voting to five semifinalists, and then two finalists, during the months of July and August.

Super Poll final round voting

Quarterback

Ben Brittain, Reicher 566

Brayden Faulkner, China Spring 539

Running back

A.J. Bell, Lorena 2,045

Eric Hart, China Spring 1,611

Wide receiver/tight end

K.J. Peoples, Connally 556

Tanner Sepulveda, Bosqueville 404

Offensive lineman

Seth Kohlscheen, Crawford 638

Noah Plsek, Reicher 563

Defensive lineman

Seth Kohlscheen, Crawford 623

Noah Plsek, Reicher 559

Linebacker

Devin Pullin, Connally 875

Jared Rogers, La Vega 222

Defensive back

Trey Lacina, Crawford 673

Tanner Sepulveda, Bosqueville 454

Specialist

Marcell Estell, RS, Bosqueville 401

Jordan McKinney, RS, La Vega 189

Six-man

Morgan Whitfield, RB, Iredell 452

Ian Guerrero, QB, Parkview 246

