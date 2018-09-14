LORENA — Sometimes the Leopards covered a lot of ground in a lot of time. At other junctures, they traveled very quickly.
Either way worked, as Lorena remained unbeaten on the year by turning back the Badgers.
On its first scoring drive of the game, Lorena (3-0) methodically marched 98 yards before Bradley Lina punched in the finishing touches with a short run.
But Lorena showed plenty of big-play pop too — as Lina later danced his way to an 80-yard TD run. Then on the last play of the third quarter, the Lorena QB found Ty Moore on a 79-yard TD pass.
A.J. Bell and Daylon Bartosh also found paydirt on scoring runs for Lorena.