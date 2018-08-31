LORENA — Riding the strong play of linebacker Greg Martinez, Lorena jumped on longtime rival China Spring from the first quarter, using a bend-but-don’t-break mentality defensively to hold off the Cougars 35-21 and spoil first-year Cougar head coach Brian Bell’s debut.
Martinez accumulated four timely sacks and a fumble recovery, helping lead a defense that threw everything but the kitchen sink at China Spring running back Erik Hart in an attempt to slow the senior speedster. But it was his two enormous sacks at the end of the first half that kept the momentum on Lorena’s side.
Leading 21-7 with under two minutes until halftime, Martinez sacked China Spring freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner twice in three plays, including a bell-ringer on fourth-and-seven with just seconds to go in the second quarter, keeping the Cougars out of the end zone.
Lorena head coach Ray Biles loved what he saw out of his senior playmaker.
“Greg is a tremendously quick athlete,” he said. “We were able to play him off the edge a couple of times and fortunately he was able to get free.”
In a rematch from last year’s 35-7 whipping at the hands of China Spring, the teams traded turnovers to start the game, one a Greg Martinez (surprise, surprise) fumble recovery. But Lorena, losers in the area round of the playoffs last season, struck first, as running back AJ Bell busted a 55-yard run down the sideline to put the Leopards up 7-0.
A quick three-and-out for China Spring gave Lorena the ball at their own 40, prompting the most entertaining play of the game.
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lima squirted up the middle for a big gain to the China Spring 18, only to see the ball punched out of his hands and bounce forward towards the Leopard end zone. After a few Cougars whiffed, Lorena’s Hunter Hunter Hudgens fell on the ball for the Leopard touchdown.
The Cougars shook that off, though, as Hart busted through several Lorena arm tackles on his way to a 26-yard score to put China Spring to within seven. The senior finished the night with a mind-boggling 284 yards rushing.
Biles already knew how special Hart was. Keeping him under wraps in darn near impossible.
“You just try to contain him,” Biles said. “ Obviously, we didn’t do a very good job of that at times. Good backs are going to make good plays and sometimes that happens.”
The Cougar defense held Lorena on their next possession and saw their offense drive the length of the field, only to botch a field goal attempt. Lorena started the next series on their own 14 and used just six plays to cover 86 yards, capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Lima to Hudgens, ending the first-half scoring.
With China Spring on the move to start the second half, Lorena’s Martinez broke through the Cougar line yet again to turf Faulkner on second down deep in Leopard territory, crushing the Cougar drive and forcing a turnover on downs.
Taking the freshman Faulkner out of his comfort zone was the key to the Leopards’ defensive success and was executed from the first snap. Though China Spring found little resistance at times on the ground, throwing the ball was a bit of a chore. Faulkner finished with just 146 yards and could find no rhythm the entire 48 minutes.
“We knew if we could put them in passing situations, we were taking the ball out of the hands of their guy (Hart),” Biles said.
The teams traded scores the rest of the third and most of the fourth quarters, with the crushing blow coming on the arm of Lima with just over six minutes left. The tall, lanky gunslinger found junior wideout Ty Moore from nine yards out to extend the Leopard lead to 35-21.
The Cougars threatened one more time, but Lorena forced one more turnover on downs, sealing the game with just 36 seconds left.
“We have a lot of things to work out, but with the opening game of the year, I can’t be disappointed at all,” Biles said. “I love the effort we got out of them and they got a lot of things right. But the effort was definitely there.”
Lima amassed 145 yards through the air, adding three touchdowns. AJ Bell rushed for 93 yards and a score.
Lorena heads to Franklin next week, while China Spring looks to bounce back at home against Trinity Christian.