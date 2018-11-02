LORENA – Lorena entered the penultimate week of the high school football regular season with the inside track to the District 8-4A Division II championship.
The Leopards responded by going full speed ahead versus visiting Madisonville.
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina passed for a career-high 361 yards, leading the Leopards to a 40-10 victory over the Mustangs on Friday night at Leopard Field.
Lina shook off an interception on his third pass of the game by igniting Lorena with his fourth attempt. The Leopard QB hit wide receiver Ben Craig for a TD that went the length of the field for the first score of the contest.
“I think it just kind of jump started the rest of the night,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “We had the pick that went through somebody’s hands and we told (Lina) ‘You’re doing everything right, just keep throwing the football.’ He hung in there all night and did a really tremendous job for us throwing the football.”
The Lina-to-Craig pass punctuated a dramatic momentum swing in the first quarter.
After the early interception, Madisonville was moving inside the Lorena 10, headed for the game’s first score. But the Leopard defense stopped Mustangs quarterback Tyrese Brown from reaching the end zone on four straight runs. Brown’s fourth-and-goal dive from the 2 was stuffed a yard short and Lorena took over on downs.
Lina looked deep on third-and-10 from his own 1 and found Craig open on a post route. Craig hauled in the reception and took off for the longest possible play from scrimmage, a 99-yard TD catch that gave the Leopards a 7-0 lead.
“We knew we had to get it out and get going,” Lina said. “That’s the longest I’ve ever thrown.”
Lorena (8-1, 4-1 in 8-4A D-II) can clinch the district championship by defeating last-place Mexia on Friday in Mexia.
If the Blackcats upset Lorena, the Leopards have still done enough work to earn a playoff berth, though the scenarios get tricky.
Biles isn’t ready to start figuring out anything except how to defeat Mexia.
“The playoffs are out there, but that’s not the deal right now,” Biles said. “The deal is we’ve got to go to Mexia next Friday night.”
Following the 99-yard TD pass, the Lorena defense forced a Mustang three-and-out. Then it took Lina just two plays to find Craig again. This time Lina tossed to Craig for a scoring pass that traveled a mere 47 yards and put the Leopards ahead 13-0 with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Craig caught 4 passes for 218 yards in the first half. Madisonville’s secondary lost him once in the second quarter. Lina had to scramble out of pressure to find him, but a rainbow pass hit its mark and Craig brought it in for a 58-yard gain to the Mustang 5. Ty Moore scored from there on the next play, boosting Lorena’s lead to 27-7.
Lorena running back A.J. Bell turned in a big play as well as he scampered 57 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Bell eluded the Madisonville defense’s first and second levels and was streaking toward the end zone on the left sideline when he picked up a well-executed downfield block from McCray Lewis that opened the path to the end zone.
Madisonville’s Brown converted a fourth-and-1 by darting up the middle for a 42-yard touchdown run, the Mustangs only score of the first half as they trailed 27-7 at the break.
Lorena kept up the pressure in the third quarter as Lina connected with Moore for a 44-yard touchdown and Ben Smedshammer for a 21-yard score.
Brown left the game with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and Mustangs backup quarterback Armando Juarez finished the game. But Lorena didn’t let Juarez loose and held the Mustangs to a field goal in the second half.