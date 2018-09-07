It felt good to be a University Trojan on Friday night.
Finally, almost five years of frustration dissolved in the night air and were replaced by smiles as wide as Texas. University players, coaches and students celebrated with unrestrained glee after the Trojans defeated Austin Travis, 37-0, at Waco ISD Stadium.
University (1-1) ended a 47-game losing streak and it did so with authority. The Trojans quickly grabbed the lead and never looked back in dismantling Travis. University held a 37-point lead at the break and were so in command that the coaches agreed to deploy a running clock in the second half, which lasted just 26 minutes of real time.
That left plenty of time for University players to douse second-year head coach Rodney Smith with ice water, and cheer and dance with their fans.
“We haven’t had this feeling in a long time,” Smith said. “Our kids, they’ve been looking around the corner. Last week we just looked around the corner (in a 29-22 loss to Waco High). We didn’t want to go around the corner. But tonight the Trojans went around the corner. I’m at a loss for words. South Waco deserves this.”
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis defeated Dallas Conrad, 40-12, on August 30, snapping the Eagles’ 77-game losing streak. Diamond HIll-Jarvis’s victory meant that University’s 47-game skid became the longest in the state.
Before Friday, University last won a game when it defeated Joshua, 27-13, on September 27, 2013.
But the long wait for a victory ended and there was hardly any doubt from the opening kickoff.
University dominated the first half, starting when the Trojans pinned Travis at its own 15-yard line on the opening kickoff. Defensive lineman Felipe Gonzales corralled Rebels quarterback Steven Lopez for a two-yard loss, highlighting an opening three-and-out as University pushed Travis back seven yards.
On the ensuing punt, Trojans punt returner Rickey Walker grabbed a bouncing ball on a short kick and scampered to the Rebels’ 10.
It took University just two plays to score from there as Jeremiah Stroupe ran around the right side and stiff-armed his way into the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown trot.
Stroupe later added a 25-yard scoring run and he finished the first half with 74 yards on 9 carries.
The Trojans won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The University defense posted a pair of safeties in the first half and recovered two Rebel fumbles, including the one that defensive back Caleb Russell fell on in the end zone for a touchdown.
On offense, the Trojans were sharp both in the running and passing games. Starting quarterback Tyrin Jamar Archibald completed 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards in the first half. He tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Corey Sandolph and a 13-yarder to Michael Lambert.
“I had confidence in my team,” Archibald said. “After we get up, ain’t nobody comes back. We’ve got to stay on their neck. We got the job done.”
Russell’s defensive score capped University’s first-half surge and gave the Trojans a 37-0 lead at the break.
The second half flew past with neither team scoring and the clock stopping only once for an injury.
Then a packed University student section counted off the final seconds that meant no more losing streak.
“Best feeling of all time,” Archibald said. “Now we got to go celebrate and play the next one.”