It felt good to be a University Trojan on Friday night.
Finally, almost five years of frustration dissolved in the night air and were replaced by smiles as wide as Texas. University players, coaches and students celebrated with unrestrained glee after the Trojans defeated Austin Travis, 37-0, at Waco ISD Stadium.
University (1-1) ended a 47-game losing streak and it did so with authority. The Trojans quickly grabbed the lead and never looked back in dismantling Travis. University held a 37-point lead at the break and were so in command that the coaches agreed to deploy a running clock in the second half, which lasted just 26 minutes of real time.
That left plenty of time for University players to douse second-year head coach Rodney Smith with ice water, and cheer and dance with their fans.
“We haven’t had this feeling in a long time,” Smith said. “Our kids, they’ve been looking around the corner. Last week we just looked around the corner (in a 29-22 loss to Waco High). We didn’t want to go around the corner. But tonight the Trojans went around the corner. I’m at a loss for words. South Waco deserves this.”