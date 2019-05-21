Former Kansas City Chiefs and Waco High linebacker Derrick Johnson unveiled his “Discovery Den” to students and teachers at Waco’s J.H. Hines Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
The Discovery Den, which is part of Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation, has transformed a corner of the school library into an area with 600 new, age-appropriate books. Johnson attended Hines Elementary School when he was growing up in Waco.
This is Johnson’s first Discovery Den in Waco after installing 15 in Kansas City schools since 2015. Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation began in 2012 to provide low income and inner city youth with opportunities and resources.