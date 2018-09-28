Quarterback Mason Peters led his team to three fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Falcons rallied over the Panthers in a nondistrict clash at historic Paul Tyson Stadium.
Live Oak (2-3) trailed 22-20 entering the final quarter, but took the lead for good when Peters found Carter Mencken on a 9-yard scoring strike with 9:55 to play. Mencken scored twice more in the game, on an 11-yard pass from Peters and on a 1-yard run.
Jax Miller passed for a pair of touchdowns for Abbott (2-2), which also scored on a sweet kickoff return of 46 yards by Brayden Beavers.