Kwame Cavil didn’t expect his Waco High head coaching debut to be easy.
Not against crosstown rival University. Not with so many players on both squads knowing each other and wanting desperately to win.
The Trojans challenged the Lions until the end but they finally got the big play they needed when quarterback Jordan Fuller bulled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining as Waco High held on for a 29-22 win in the season opener Friday night at WISD Stadium.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t dream this, to coach back here and win my first game,” said Cavil, who starred for Waco High in the 1990s before playing at the University of Texas. “This game wasn’t pretty but we did some good things. For this team to do what it’s done in the short amount of time since I’ve been here is a beautiful thing.”
The Trojans dropped their 47th straight game, and now hold the state’s longest active losing streak after Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis snapped a 77-game losing streak with a 40-12 win over Dallas Conrad on Thursday night.
But University clearly looked better than last year’s team which lost all 10 games in Rodney Smith’s debut season as football coach after coaching the school’s basketball team.
“After our last game last year, the kids said ‘No more,’” Smith said. “They said ‘Coach, we’re going to work hard in the offseason and do what you ask.’ We played hard but Waco High was the better team tonight.”
Three botched punt snaps hurt the Trojans in the second half. The third was the most costly when Trojans punter Jesus Nunez couldn’t handle a low snap for a 12-yard loss, giving the Lions possession at University’s 38 with 6:21 remaining.
“In the early games special teams can make you or break you,” Smith said. “And they broke us tonight.”
The Lions moved the ball to the 4 where Fuller bounced off several Trojan defenders for the touchdown to open up a 29-15 lead with 3:10 remaining.
After Fuller threw a 32-yard touchdown pass and ran for an 8-yard score in the first half, the junior’s touchdown run capped a determined performance.
“Fuller didn’t play football last year, but he told me he wanted to play,” Cavil said. “It was good to see him do his thing.”
The Trojans weren’t through as Tyrin Jamar Archibald hit Obie Cooper with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 remaining to cut Waco High’s lead to 29-22.
But the Lions recovered the Trojans’ onside kick and ran out the clock to seal the win.
With both teams coming out playing with a lot of emotion, the game went back and forth throughout the first half.
Amari Gibson set up the first University touchdown when he intercepted Fuller’s pass and returned it 22 yards to the 18. A blocking below the waist penalty set the Trojans back 15 yards, but they were unfazed as Jeremy Stroupe drove for a 2-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
The Lions used a pair of big plays to set up their first touchdown. After Fuller hit Wells down the right sideline for 34 yards, Randy Carpenter broke loose for 34 yards to the 4.
Two plays later, Carpenter went around the left side for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game with 4:29 left in the first quarter. Carpenter finished with 137 yards rushing.
Taking advantage of a short University punt, the Lions only had to move 39 yards for their second touchdown. Fuller pulled off an effective fake handoff and ran around the right side for an 8-yard touchdown.
Picking up a bad snap on the PAT, Fuller scrambled and hit a wide open Oliver Jones for the two-point conversion to grab a 15-7 edge with 9:10 left in the second quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Trojans to respond as Archibald came into the game at quarterback and hit Corey Sandolph behind Waco High’s secondary for a 50-yard touchdown. Archibald also ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 15-15 with 7:37 left in the first half.
The Lions grabbed a 22-15 lead when Fuller hit Ja’quan Wells over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in the first half. Waco High set up the touchdown by recovering Stroupe’s fumble at the Trojans’ 42-yard line.