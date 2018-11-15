CORSICANA — Lorena took Brownsboro’s best shot in the early moments of the opening round of the playoffs.
The Leopards answered by throwing a haymaker and cruising to a 55-7 victory on Thursday night at Corsicana High School’s Tiger Stadium.
Lorena needed just five plays to take a 14-0 lead in the first half, then ran away by scoring 28-straight points after the bands marched.
In doing so, Lorena (10-1), the District 8-4A Division 2 champion, held serve against the 7-4A fourth-place Bears. The Leopards move on to the area round to play the winner of tonight’s Caddo Mills versus Texarkana Liberty-Eylau matchup.
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina posted another crisp passing performance as he completed 12 of 15 attempts for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Just about Lina’s only problem was he couldn’t get his hands on the ball enough. When the Leopards received the kickoff to start the third quarter, Lina quickly put the game away as he threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to running back A.J. Bell and a 9-yard TD to Jett Forrest. Running back A.J. Brem added a pair of three-yard touchdown runs to help put the Leopards in front 42-0 with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lorena’s defense held Brownsboro to less than 200 yards of total offense despite the Bears running more than 60 plays. Brownsboro’s only points came on Ja’Dysis Bradley’s 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Brownsboro successfully shortened the first half by picking away at the Lorena defense with a seemingly endless series of three-yard runs.
But the Bears failed to turn any of their three first-half possessions into points and found themselves on the woeful side of the yards-per-play stat line as well as the scoreboard.
Lorena ran just 11 plays before the break, but the Leopards averaged 12.7 yards per snap as they ran past the Bears. The Lorena defense held Brownsboro to 2.5 yards per play.
After the Bears used up the first nine minutes of the contest with a 17-play march that stalled at the Lorena 30, the Leopards needed just two plays to reach the end zone.
Lina threw over the top of the Brownsboro defense to a wide-open Ben Craig and the receiver took the pass the rest of the way for a 76-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Leopards defensive back Todd Mitchell sacked Brownsboro quarterback Gage Wehrmann for a 13-yard loss that ended the Bears’ second drive and gave the Leopards the ball at the 50.
This time, Lina ran past the Brownsboro defense. He scooted six yards into Bears territory, then picked up a 15-yard late-hit penalty at the Brownsboro sideline. On the third play of the possession, Lina slipped through the middle of the line on a QB draw and darted 29 yards for a touchdown.
Lorena took over for its final drive of the second quarter with 52 seconds left before the break. This time, the Brownsboro defense kept the Leopards from scoring quickly. Lorena ran six plays, more than half of its total to that point, to get to the Bears’ 32. But Lina’s pass at the end of the half fell incomplete and Lorena settled for a 14-0 lead at the break.