DALLAS — Midway’s nondistrict contest against Mansfield Lake Ridge was cancelled Friday evening due to inclement weather. Both teams were slated as the opening game of the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase at the historic Cotton Bowl.
However, once the first lightning delay happened 20 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time of 5 p.m., the pending start time continued to be pushed back by 30-minute increments.
The game finally kicked off around 8:20 p.m. but was interrupted again by another lighting delay around 8:45 p.m. Shortly thereafter, administrators officially canceled the game.
Midway opens its district slate Thursday against Killeen High School at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.